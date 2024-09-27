4 held for raping Pune girl they met on social media; crime uncovered during college talk

Pune: Two men aged between 20 and 22 years were arrested and two minors detained on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl studying in a Pune college, whom they befriended on social media, police have said.

The four accused had met the girl on social media but they do not know each other personally, according to the police.

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager separately at different places in the city between April and September, they said on Thursday.

The incident came to light during a session on sexual offences against children organised in the college.