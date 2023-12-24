4 months on, 2 doctors suspended for death of 18 patients in 24 hours at Thane hospital

Amid political bickering over the deaths, CM Shinde had ordered the constitution of a high-level committee to probe the matter. The committee’s report was tabled during the recent winter session of the assembly, said an official.

A source in TMC said that show-cause notices have been issued to a few doctors and senior management personnel in connection with the patient deaths on August 12-13.

Earlier, officials had said that some of the patients arrived at the Kalwa hospital in a critical stage and they succumbed during treatment. Some were elderly, they had said.

Former Thane mayor Naresh Mhakse, who is also spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, had said that the hospital was “over loaded” and was treating 650 patients per day against a capacity of 500 at the time.

However, NCP leader and MLA from the region Jitendra Awhad had alleged that the hospital was mismanaged and asked the administration to set things right before it was too late.