4 of Dawood Ibrahim's properties up for bidding today at just Rs 19 lakh

Bidders for the property

Although the number of bidders for the properties is unclear, one bidder is certain to turn up, lawyer and former Shiv Sena member Ajay Srivastava.

Srivastava has previously bid successfully on three of the don's properties in the past. These include Dawood's childhood home in Mumbake village, where he was born.

While the shops he had bid for in 2001 are caught in a legal tangle, Srivastava hopes to get the deed for the home of the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

Speaking to NDTV, Srivastava said, "I had bid for the bungalow in 2020. A Sanatan Dharm Pathshala Trust has been set up and construction of the school will start soon. I will participate in the auction on Friday. I had taken part in the auction in 2001 to get the fear of Dawood Ibrahim out of people's hearts, and a few people have come forward after that."