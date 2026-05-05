<p>Nashik: A court in Maharashtra's Nashik on Tuesday remanded till May 18 four Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employees in judicial custody in connection with alleged religious conversion of their male colleague.</p>.<p>The four accused - Raza Rafiq Memon (35), Tausif Bilal Attar (37), Danish Ejaz Sheikh (32) and Shahrukh Husain Shaukat Qureshi (34) - are also accused of sexually harassing some women colleagues at the local unit of the leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organisation.</p>.<p>The Special Investigation Team (SIT) took the accused into custody on April 23 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 75 (sexual harassment), 79 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), and 302 (deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).</p>.TCS Nashik case: Court denies anticipatory bail to accused Nida Khan.<p>They were earlier remanded in police custody till May 5. After their custody ended on Tuesday, they were produced before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate S V Lad.</p>.<p>During the hearing, the prosecution sought their judicial custody. The court accepted the demand and sent the four accused in judicial custody till May 18.</p>.<p>TCS has clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended. </p>