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4 TCS employees get judicial custody till May 18 in male colleague's religious conversion case

The four accused - Raza Rafiq Memon (35), Tausif Bilal Attar (37), Danish Ejaz Sheikh (32) and Shahrukh Husain Shaukat Qureshi (34) - are also accused of sexually harassing some women colleagues.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 13:34 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 13:34 IST
India NewsTCSMaharahstra

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