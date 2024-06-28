Rescued from Otur forest, 4 wild cat kittens released back into jungle

Mumbai: As many as four female jungle cat kittens, which were rescued from the Otur Forest Range, have been successfully rehabilitated and soft released into the jungle by Wildlife SOS in collaboration with the Maharashtra Forest Department.

The jungle cat (Felis chaus), also called reed cat and swamp cat, is a medium-sized cat native to the Middle East, the Caucasus, south and south-east Asia and southern China. It inhabits wetlands like swamps, and littoral and riparian areas with dense vegetation. Classified as Least Concern (LC) on the IUCN Red List, the jungle cat population has shown a declining trend.

The kittens, estimated to be around 6 to 7 days old at the time of their rescue, were found in Domewadi in Otur and admitted to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center (MLRC) at Junnar in Pune district for immediate care and rehabilitation.

Despite concerted efforts by the forest department and Wildlife SOS to reunite the kittens with their mother, these attempts were unsuccessful. Consequently, the kittens were placed under the meticulous care of the MLRC team.