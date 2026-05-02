<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a> on Saturday directed Pune Rural police to gather concrete evidence in the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Bhor tehsil to build a watertight case and conduct the trial in a fast track court.</p>.<p>A 65-year-old man with criminal record has been arrested in the case. The accused, who works as a labourer, allegedly lured the girl with the promise of food on Friday and took her to a cattle enclosure where he sexually assaulted her and later killed her by hitting her with a stone, as per police.</p>.Maharashtra shocker| 4-year-old girl raped, crushed with stone, body dumped in cow dung.<p>Efforts should be made to ensure the accused gets death penalty, a statement quoted Shinde as saying.</p>.<p>"Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the Pune rural police to gather concrete evidence to ensure that the accused is hanged. He has also directed police to ensure the case is conducted the case in a fast track court," the statement said.</p>.<p>The incident triggered massive outrage in Bhor area, with hundreds of villagers rushing to the local police outpost and demanding action against the accused. They also staged a blockade on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway. </p>