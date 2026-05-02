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4-year-old girl raped, murdered in Pune: Ensure accused gets death penalty, Maharashtra Dy CM Shinde tells cops

'He has also directed police to ensure the case is conducted the case in a fast track court,' the statement said.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 18:09 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 18:09 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimePuneEknath ShindeRape and Murder

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