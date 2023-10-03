Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

40-year-old building collapses in Thane district; none injured

As the building started giving way gradually, the occupants rushed out to safety, the official said.
Last Updated 03 October 2023, 14:46 IST

Follow Us

A 40-year-old building, which was declared dangerous by the administration, collapsed in Dombivili town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the incident that took place on a busy road in Kopargaon area around 5 pm, sub-officer of the civic fire station Namdeo Chowdhary said.

The ground-plus two-storey structure had nine flats with six families living in them, he said.

As the building started giving way gradually, the occupants rushed out to safety, the official said.

Local firemen rushed to the scene to clear the debris and they cordoned off the entire area around the crash site, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 October 2023, 14:46 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraThane

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT