Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

400-tonne crane topples at Bandra-Kurla Complex causing massive traffic jam near Asian Heart Hospital

A 600-tonne capacity crane is being deployed to safely remove this toppled crane.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 08:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 April 2026, 08:35 IST
India NewsMumbaitrafficBandraKurla

Follow us on :

Follow Us