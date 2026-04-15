400-tonne crane topples at Bandra-Kurla Complex causing massive traffic jam near Asian Heart Hospital

<p>Mumbai: A 400-tonne crane toppled near the Asian Heart Hospital junction at the Bandra-Kurla Complex while undertaking Metro Line construction work. </p><p>The incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday leading to a traffic mess. </p><p>No injuries or casualties have been reported. </p><p>The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has confirmed the incident. </p><p>“During the construction of the BKC Metro Line 2B station, an incident occurred where a mobile crane weighing approximately 400 tons toppled near the Asian Heart Hospital junction due to a mechanical failure while lifting a pre-cast beam. This incident took place during the night work of the Metro Line through the contractor company J. Kumar Infraprojects Limited,” MMRDA officials said. </p>.Two MBA students die of drug overdose in Mumbai.<p>Following the incident, MMRDA's senior officials immediately arrived at the scene to remove the toppled crane and resume traffic as soon as possible.</p><p>MMRDA’s Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee briefed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is the Urban Development Minister and Guardian Minister of Mumbai City District, about the incident. </p><p>A 600-tonne capacity crane is being deployed to safely remove this toppled crane. </p><p>"Our team is continuously working to minimize inconvenience to citizens. Traffic has been diverted in coordination with the traffic police, and efforts are underway to normalize traffic as soon as possible. Additionally, necessary additional measures and inspections are being conducted to ensure safety at the incident site,” the officials said.</p><p>Further checks and balances as needed are being implemented to ensure safety at the site, the officials said. </p>