<p>Mumbai: 420 people have died across Maharashtra in a five-year span due to attacks by wild animals and human-wildlife conflicts. </p><p>State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik made this statement in a written reply in the Maharashtra Legislative Council during the ongoing budget session. </p><p>Among the 420 casualties, 104 deaths were caused by tigers and leopards.</p><p>According to the minister, 47 deaths were reported in the Chandrapur district of Vidarbha region in 2025 alone. "Rs 8.27 crore has been disbursed as compensation," the reply states. </p>.Elephant attack case | 29 booked for blocking road, pelting stones during protest in Chikkamagaluru.<p>The Chandrapur district, which houses the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, has more than 200 tigers. “From 2023 to 2025, the Chandrapur district recorded 91 deaths due to tigers, while other animals caused 10 fatalities,” the statement said. </p><p>The Junnar Wildlife Division in Pune district recorded 27 casualties in the last seven years, Naik said.</p><p>The state government had sent a proposal to the central government to sterilise 150 leopards. </p><p>After the Centre gave its in-principle approval to the proposal, forest authorities in Junnar sterilised five leopards, he added.</p>