Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

420 deaths because of human-wildlife conflicts in Maharashtra

The Chandrapur district, which houses the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, has more than 200 tigers.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 15:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 15:37 IST
India Newshuman animal conflictdeaths

Follow us on :

Follow Us