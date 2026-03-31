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45K Mumbai mangroves loss ‘staggering’: Justice Oka seeks independent review

Justice Oka said courts could have insisted on deeper, independent scrutiny before permitting such large-scale diversion.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 05:59 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 05:59 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraMangroves

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