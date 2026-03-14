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5 injured as mob attacks Muslim youth preparing to break fast near Pune; over dozen detained

The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Friday near a pond in the Askarwadi area under the jurisdiction of Saswad police station, he said.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 15:27 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 15:27 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMuslim

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