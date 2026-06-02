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Homeindiamaharashtra

5 killed as two state-run buses from Maharashtra collide near Surat; one catches fire

While at least five people were killed on the spot, more than 10 others were injured in the accident and referred to hospital.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 13:13 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 13:13 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSuratBus accident

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