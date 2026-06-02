5 killed as two state-run buses from Maharashtra collide near Surat; one catches fire

<p>Surat: At least five persons were killed and more than 10 injured after two Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses collided near Bardoli town in Gujarat's Surat district on Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>One of the buses overturned and caught fire after the crash on National Highway 53 near Uva village in Bardoli taluka, trapping several passengers inside, officials said.</p>.Karnataka: Private sleeper bus catches fire, passengers safe.<p>"Both buses belonged to the Maharashtra state transport corporation. At present, it is not clear whether it was a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/head-on-collision">head-on collision</a> or both buses were going in one direction. After the accident, one of the buses overturned and caught fire," Bardoli Rural police inspector PN Jadeja told reporters.</p>.<p>While at least five people were killed on the spot, more than 10 others were injured in the accident and referred to hospital. Some passengers are feared trapped inside the bus which caught fire. Efforts were on to douse the fire and rescue people, he said.</p>.<p>Police teams from Surat and neighbouring Tapi district rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. </p>