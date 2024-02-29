5 'Younnovation' Centres, 50 Jaihind Youth Clubs to be established across 5 Maharashtra districts

With the hope of harbouring creativity with entrepreneurship, and provide a platform for job opportunities to the youth, Independent MLC Satyajeet Tambe had suggested Youth Innovation Centres to the Maharashtra Government, which it accepted.
As many as five Youth Innovation Centres or Younnovation Centres will come up in five districts of North Maharashtra. The tendering process is under way to make the centres in Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar and Nandurbar and work on all the centres have begun.
"The centres will be a one-stop solution wherein youth can access all information regarding education, entrepreneurship and employment under one roof. Additionally, the centre will also have schemes that youth can avail," Tambe said.
Tambe devised the idea of a Younnovation Centre in the monsoon session last year to promote creativity and entrepreneurship among the youth which will lead to their overall development.
"There is no dedicated youth welfare department in the government. The youth welfare department is linked to the Sports Department. The youth has tremendous soft power, but if they are not empowered, the power will be wasted. That is when I thought of creating such a centre for the youth," Tambe stated.
Additionally, 50 Jaihind Youth Clubs will be established in all the five districts and work on all these clubs have begun. "Through Jaihind People's Movement, 300 such centres are planned. These youth clubs will be affiliated to the Younnovation Centres at the district locations. Of the 300, 50 youth clubs have been approved and the work of their construction has started. After reviewing the work of these clubs, the concept will be replicated across the state," Tambe said.
