5 'Younnovation' Centres, 50 Jaihind Youth Clubs to be established across 5 Maharashtra districts

With the hope of harbouring creativity with entrepreneurship, and provide a platform for job opportunities to the youth, Independent MLC Satyajeet Tambe had suggested Youth Innovation Centres to the Maharashtra Government, which it accepted.

As many as five Youth Innovation Centres or Younnovation Centres will come up in five districts of North Maharashtra. The tendering process is under way to make the centres in Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar and Nandurbar and work on all the centres have begun.

"The centres will be a one-stop solution wherein youth can access all information regarding education, entrepreneurship and employment under one roof. Additionally, the centre will also have schemes that youth can avail," Tambe said.

Tambe devised the idea of a Younnovation Centre in the monsoon session last year to promote creativity and entrepreneurship among the youth which will lead to their overall development.