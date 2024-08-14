'50% commission': Congress launches 'Pay Triple Engine' campaign against Maharashtra govt

Mumbai: Alleging large scale corruption and "50 per cent commission" against the BJP-led Maha Yuti government in Maharashtra, the Congress on Wednesday launched “Pay Triple Engine” campaign targeting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and two Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.
The campaign is akin to Congress campaign in Karnataka when they undertook the “40 per cent commission” and “PayCM” campaign against the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the run up to the Assembly polls in April-May 2023.
The Maharashtra campaign was launched in Amravati by AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala, state Congress President Nana Patole, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar and Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat among others.
As part of the campaign, the Congress has come out with a creative showing QR code, which has “Pay Triple Engine” written on it besides "50% commission accepted here".
The QR code has photos of the troika of Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar.
Scanning the QR code, directs one to Google Forms titled - “Triple Engine 50 per cent Commission Sarkar” which has six questions.
“This commission government with a 'pay commission, take tender' attitude has not benefited the state but its certain contractor friends. SCAN the QR code below and register your vote to raise your voice against this commissary government,” the Maharashtra Congress posted on X.
Patole said that the grand alliance government has reached the peak of corruption.
“Money has also been swindled from the schemes in the name of farmers. Maharashtra has been made a state of the unemployed. The BJP coalition government's model of development is just a sham. Rampant looting is going on in the name of development. Now the corrupt government has to be removed to save Maharashtra,” he said.
Published 14 August 2024, 16:23 IST