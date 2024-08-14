'50% commission': Congress launches 'Pay Triple Engine' campaign against Maharashtra govt

Mumbai: Alleging large scale corruption and "50 per cent commission" against the BJP-led Maha Yuti government in Maharashtra, the Congress on Wednesday launched “Pay Triple Engine” campaign targeting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and two Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The campaign is akin to Congress campaign in Karnataka when they undertook the “40 per cent commission” and “PayCM” campaign against the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the run up to the Assembly polls in April-May 2023.

The Maharashtra campaign was launched in Amravati by AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala, state Congress President Nana Patole, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar and Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat among others.