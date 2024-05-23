Six killed, 48 injured in massive explosion in industrial unit in Dombivli near Mumbai

Thane: At least 6 people have been killed and 48 injured after a chain of explosions rocked an industrial unit in the Dombivli area of Thane on Thursday.

The explosions were reported from Phase-2 of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Dombivli, which is surrounded by several residential complexes.

Six fire tenders, water tenders and ambulances have been rushed to the spot. Authorities have also rushed more rescue teams to the spot.

The possibility of some people being trapped has not been ruled out yet.

“There has been a blast in the boiler of the industrial unit,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

Deputy chief minister and state home minister Devendra Fadnavis shared another update regarding the loss of lives. He wrote on X, "Unfortunately 6 lives got lost in Dombivali incident and 48 got injured. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Injured are being treated at AIMS, Neptune & Global hospitals & every kind of assistance is being provided. Praying for their speedy recovery. Various teams & administrative officials are at the spot for rescue operations."