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700 Mumbai trees face axe; greens send SOS to CM Devendra Fadnavis

The activists stressed that mature trees are not obstacles to development but essential public assets that provide shade, oxygen, flood buffering and pollution control.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 04:07 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 04:07 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraheatwaveenvironmentTree felling

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