8 bonded labourers rescued in Thane; brick kiln owner booked

Thane: Eight bonded labourers, including five women, working for a brick kiln in Thane district of Maharashtra have been rescued, police said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint by one of the victims, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Thursday against the owner of the brick kiln located at Khateghar in Murbad taluka, an official from Murbad police station said.

The victims, mostly Katkari community members from Shahapur taluka, were paid an advance sum and allegedly forced to work as bonded labourers and not paid additional wages, as per the FIR.

They were compelled to work even when unwell. When they went for a festival break, they were called back to work, the official said quoting the FIR.