84 MBA students from Pune stuck in Dubai amid West Asia conflict

The students of the Indira School of Business Studies (ISBS) had gone to Dubai as part of an annual five-day study tour. They were safe and shifted to a hotel, ISBS officials said.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 06:16 IST
Published 01 March 2026, 06:16 IST
