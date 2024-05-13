9 killed, over 70 injured after hoarding collapse in Mumbai

Mumbai: At least nine people were killed and more than 70 people sustained injuries while over 100 others were feared trapped when a big hoarding collapsed near a petrol pump along the Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar in Mumbai was a massive dust-storm hit the financial capital of India on Monday evening and its suburbs.
The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into the incident.
The Disaster Management Unit of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed three deaths.
So far 62 persons have been rescued of which three have been pronounced dead on admission in hospitals.
At least 100 others are still feared trapped.
The sudden dust-storm, winds, showers also affected the flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai - one of the busiest airports in Asia - was affected for around an hour.
The sudden change in weather was witnessed in the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad.
There were incidents of uprooting of trees as well.
In a separate incident, an under-construction metal parking tower also collapsed on a road off a warehouse ay the Barkat Ali Nala in Wadala during the storm.
In the Ghatkopar incident, over 100-foot iron hoarding - which is dubbed as one of the biggest in Mumbai-MMR - collapsed because of the strong winds and crashed off on a petrol pump and neighbouring houses in the Chheda Nagar area Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar.
The rescue operations were taking time as the debris was being lifted by cranes and manually as gas-cutters are difficult to be used because of the petrol pump and gas station.
Total 47 people have been rescued so far in the hoarding collapse incident in Ghatkopar.
Mumbai Police, Municipal Corporation BMC, Disaster Management Depts are coordinating and efforts are being made to evacuate the trapped people on war footing.
The injured are being treated at…
“It is an unfortunate incident,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said after taking stock of the situation.
According to him, Mumbai police, civic body and fire brigade are at the spot supervising rescue operations. “Massive rescue operations have been mounted…efforts are underway on war-footing to rescue the trapped people,” he said after an inspection of the accident site.
Teams of Mumbai police, civic body, fire brigade, NDRF, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Adani Energy are involved in the rescue operations.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that a high-level probe has been ordered into the incident.
While 59 people were rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital of which three were declared dead, three were sent to the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital.
All of them are reported to be stable.
“Pre-monsoon rains lashed Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas today. It was very dynamic and raised a lot of dust into the air, resulting in low visibility and darkness with heavy rain. Winds were blowing at a speed of 50-60 km per hour at some places. Blowing of tin roofs, damage to trees was also observed,” KS Hosalikar, Scientist - G and Head, IMD, Pune posted on X.
5 pm: आज मुंबई,ठाणे, नवी मुंबई व परिसरात मान्सूनपूर्व पावसाने हजेरी लावली. ते अतिशय गतिमान होते व हवेत भरपूर धूळ उठली, परिणामी तीव्र पावसासह दृश्यमानता कमी व अंधार.— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) May 13, 2024
काही ठिकाणी ताशी ५०-६० किमी वेगाने वारे वाहत होते. टिनच्या छताचे उडणे, झाडांचे नुकसान झाल्याचेही निदर्शनास आले.
TC
The CSMIA confirmed that the operations were affected for around an hour - and 15 diversions were reported.
According to the latest reports, normalcy has been restored.
"Due to the inclement weather and dust storms in the city, the Mumbai airport temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 min due to low visibility and gusty winds. Operations resumed at 1703 hrs. During this time, the airport witnessed 15 diversions,” a CSMIA spokesperson said.
The suburban train services - the lifeline of Mumbai - was affected.
Local trains are running without any disruption, on WR's Mumbai Suburban section.
Local trains are running without any disruption, on WR's Mumbai Suburban section.@drmbct
While Western Railway was running normally, the Central Railway and the Main Line and Harbour Lines suburban services were running behind schedule.
The Ghatkopar-Versova Metro Line services were briefly affected. “Due to heavy wind, cloth got entangled on the OHE near Airport Road Metro station, resulting in disruption of metro service. Trains are on schedule now,” it said.