Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

A farmer's dream, a daughter's ambition: NEET aspirant's death sparks questions over exam pressures

At the heart of the tragedy, however, is a grieving family struggling to cope with an irreplaceable loss.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 13:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2026, 13:30 IST
India NewsEducationNEETSuicidefarmerPaper LeakNTAStudent suicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us