A farmer's dream, a daughter's ambition: NEET aspirant's death sparks questions over exam pressures

<p>Mumbai: Akanksha Chaturvedi's dream was to become a doctor. For that dream, her family was willing to sacrifice almost everything.</p><p>The 18-year-old from a farming family in Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh moved to Nagpur to prepare for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), one of India's most competitive entrance examinations. </p>.'Don’t have courage to take NEET again': Madhya Pradesh medical aspirant's suicide sparks outrage.<p>Her father took a loan of Rs 3 lakh under the Kisan Credit Card scheme to finance her education and found work as a cook in Nagpur so he could support her coaching and stay close to her.</p><p>Like millions of young Indians seeking a better future through education, Akanksha saw medicine as a path not just to a career but also to social and economic mobility for her family.</p><p>That dream ended in tragedy when she died by suicide after reportedly slipping into depression amid uncertainty surrounding the NEET examination controversy.</p><p>In a post on X, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi highlighted the family's struggle and sacrifice.</p><p>"Akanksha's father is a farmer. To fulfil his daughter's dream of becoming a doctor, he took a loan of Rs 3 lakh on a Kisan Credit Card. He took up a job as a cook in Nagpur so that his daughter could attend coaching there. A father did everything he could. Then the NEET paper leaked. The exam was cancelled. In that uncertainty, Akanksha left us forever," Gandhi wrote.</p>.<p>He also launched a political attack on the BJP-led Centre, saying, "Akanksha's death was not suicide—it's the consequence of a corrupt, broken system." Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Gandhi alleged that students were paying the price for failures in the education system.</p><p>At the heart of the tragedy, however, is a grieving family struggling to cope with an irreplaceable loss.</p><p>In a note recovered after her death, Akanksha reportedly apologised to her parents, writing that she no longer had the courage to appear for the examination again.</p><p>Her mother, Neelam Chaturvedi, broke down while speaking about her daughter.</p><p>"Akanksha was everything to us. We have lost everything," she said. Questioning the handling of the examination controversy, she asked, "What was my daughter's fault? Was it a crime to dream of becoming a doctor after being born into a poor family?"</p><p>For the Chaturvedi family, however, the debate is no longer about policy or politics. It is about a daughter whose dream of becoming a doctor inspired extraordinary sacrifices—and whose loss has left behind a void that no examination result can ever fill.</p>