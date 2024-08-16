A father's courage and daughter's hope: Iraq girl gets back smile in Mumbai

Mumbai: Amidst the heart-wrenching turmoil in Iraq, a father’s love knows no boundaries. Determined to restore his six-year-old daughter’s smile, he embarked on a perilous journey to India.

At Gleneagles Hospitals in Mumbai's Parel, a dedicated team led by Dr Nilesh Satbhai, Head of Plastic, Hand, Reconstructive Microsurgery, and Transplant, performed a surgery on young Raimas Ali Karim, aiming to bring back her facial symmetry and her joy.

Raimas was born with a rare congenital vascular malformation on the left side of her face.

This condition led to severe bleeding and infections, casting a shadow over her early years. Amidst the chaos and dangers of war in Iraq, Raimas and her father faced immense challenges, risking everything to seek treatment in India.

In July 2019, their journey began. Dr Satbhai successfully removed the large and complex vascular malformation, but the surgery left Raimas with facial paralysis.