A lot can happen over coffee: Sharad Pawar & Ambedkar's grandson, once bitter critics, meet, raising eyebrows

Mumbai: In a significant development in Maharashtra, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar over coffee in Mumbai on Saturday.

The meeting took place at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre at Nariman Point in Mumbai.

Pawar (82) and Ambedkar (69) have been bitter critics of each other.

The Mumbai-based Ambedkar is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution. Ambedkar, a lawyer by profession, is a two-term Lok Sabha MP from Akola and a one-time Rajya Sabha MP.

Ambedkar had been to a function -- ‘Unleashing India’s Economic Potential: Dr Ambedkar’s Legacy Lives’ -- at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, where Pawar and his daughter and NCP National Working President Supriya Sule were also present.

At the request of Sule, Ambedkar later went to the office of Pawar in the same complex and had coffee.