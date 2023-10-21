A lot can happen over coffee: Sharad Pawar & Ambedkar's grandson, once bitter critics, meet, raising eyebrows

Mumbai: In a significant development in Maharashtra, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar over coffee in Mumbai on Saturday.
The meeting took place at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre at Nariman Point in Mumbai.
Pawar (82) and Ambedkar (69) have been bitter critics of each other.
The Mumbai-based Ambedkar is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution. Ambedkar, a lawyer by profession, is a two-term Lok Sabha MP from Akola and a one-time Rajya Sabha MP.
Ambedkar had been to a function -- ‘Unleashing India’s Economic Potential: Dr Ambedkar’s Legacy Lives’ -- at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, where Pawar and his daughter and NCP National Working President Supriya Sule were also present.
At the request of Sule, Ambedkar later went to the office of Pawar in the same complex and had coffee.
“There were 15 more people. We had coffee in Pawar’s office after the inaugural session of the event,” said Ambedkar on whether politics too was discussed.
It may be mentioned that VBA’s leadership was annoyed when they were not invited for the meeting of I.N.D.I.A in Mumbai and the party has shot off letters to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.
Reacting to the meeting, veteran Congressman and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said: “I came to know about the meeting through TV channels. It is definitely a good sign. I welcome it. Two big leaders have met together. Though no politics was discussed, it is a positive signal…If an alliance takes place, it would surely send good signals in Maharashtra and there would be an impact in the elections.”
It may be mentioned, Ambedkar has an in-principle alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), however, the VBA is not part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc in Maharashtra.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the VBA, which had an alliance with AIMIM, got a 14 per cent vote share and created a big dent in the Congress vote bank and impacted it as well as the NCP badly. The VBA comprises of groups of Dalits, Tribals, Dhangars, Kolis, Agris, Banjaras, Malis, Kaikadis and other communities. However, before the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls, the VBA-AIMIM alliance broke but it had an impact.