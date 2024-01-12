A party can’t have 2 whips, Thackeray camp MLAs have to follow whip issued by Gogavale: Narwekar

When asked whether the Sena (UBT) group exists before him, Narwekar said, “There is only Shiv Sena legislative party before the speaker.” When further asked whether Gogavale's whip will be applicable to the Thackeray camp, Narwekar said, “Whip of the legislative party to which the Thackeray camp MLAs belong will be applicable to them.” Narwekar on Wednesday gave his order on disqualification petitions concerning Shiv Sena MLAs. He recognised the Shinde-led party as the “real political party” and also Gogavale as the party whip.