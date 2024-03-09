A 'slums to stars' saga: Mumbai's Dharavi boy graduates from OTA to become Indian Army officer

Thanks to his efforts, he was placed in the TCS in the core IT services sector and began supporting his family. Looking into the family needs and his father’s treatment, he also took up a gig in the British Council during the weekends.

In order to fulfil his parents' wishes of donning the uniform of the armed forces, he started preparations for the Service Selection Board (SSB) examinations.

"I completed my education through scholarships during graduation and post-graduation. I worked in TCS for three years. I was simultaneously preparing for SSB. After 13 attempts, I made it to the armed forces,” he said.

As soon as he joined the academy, tragedy struck when his father passed away. On special grounds, he was granted permission to visit the family and perform his duties and return to the academy.

Once back into the academy, he got into the grind and toiled hard to fulfil his parents dream and don the stars of a newly commissioned officer.

All about Dharavi

Dharavi is predominantly a major slum area, home to over 60,000 to 70,000 families – and in terms of demography it would not be wrong to describe it as a mini-India.

Spread over 200 hectares (500 acres) – it boasts of a literacy rate of 69 per cent – the highest among the slum localities in the country.

Spread across the Sion-Matunga stations of the Central Railway and Bandra-Mahim on the Western Railway, the Dharavilocality, this also a business hub – and the turnover is difficult to estimate as it is in the informal sector.

The Mithi river empties into the Arabian Sea through the Mahim creek.

About 45 per cent of the population is Muslim and the rest include Hindus, Christians and Neo-Buddhists. Majority migrants here are from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

It has several business units right from textiles to pottery to fabrication to leather industry. Plastic recycling and garbage segregation too is done here. It has an estimated 5.000 businesses and 15,000 single-room factories. Goods produced here go to the Middle East, America and Europe.