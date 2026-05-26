Asia’s first Cavalry Tank Museum in India honours armoured warfare history and the bravery of tank soldiers.

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Key points

• First of its kind in Asia The Cavalry Tank Museum, established in 1994 near the Armoured Corps Centre and School, is Asia’s first museum dedicated to armoured fighting vehicles.

• Showcases historic tanks The museum displays nearly 50 armoured vehicles, including WWII tanks, post-Independence Indian armour, and captured enemy equipment like the British Churchill and German Schwerer Panzerspähwagen.

• Honours tank heroes The museum commemorates legendary tank soldiers such as Lieutenant Colonel Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore and Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, both Param Vir Chakra recipients.

• Symbol of duty and sacrifice The exhibits highlight the extreme conditions and teamwork required in tank warfare, where courage and split-second decisions defined survival and victory.