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Asia’s first Cavalry Tank Museum in India honours armoured warfare history and the bravery of tank soldiers.
Key points
• First of its kind in Asia
The Cavalry Tank Museum, established in 1994 near the Armoured Corps Centre and School, is Asia’s first museum dedicated to armoured fighting vehicles.
• Showcases historic tanks
The museum displays nearly 50 armoured vehicles, including WWII tanks, post-Independence Indian armour, and captured enemy equipment like the British Churchill and German Schwerer Panzerspähwagen.
• Honours tank heroes
The museum commemorates legendary tank soldiers such as Lieutenant Colonel Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore and Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, both Param Vir Chakra recipients.
• Symbol of duty and sacrifice
The exhibits highlight the extreme conditions and teamwork required in tank warfare, where courage and split-second decisions defined survival and victory.
• Evolving role of tanks
While modern warfare incorporates drones and precision targeting, tanks remain vital for offensive operations, especially in India’s plains and deserts.
Key statistics
Nearly 50
Number of armoured vehicles displayed
1994
Year of museum establishment
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The Cavalry Tank Museum in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district.
Credit: DH Photo/Mrityunjay Bose
The Sherman Crab mine flail tank.
Credit: DH Photo/Mrityunjay Bose
A tank on display at the museum.
Credit: DH Photo/Mrityunjay Bose
One of the tanks on display at the Cavalry Tank Museum in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district.
Credit: DH Photo/Mrityunjay Bose
The museum showcases nearly 50 armoured fighting vehicles from different eras.
Credit: DH Photo/Mrityunjay Bose
Published 26 May 2026, 06:07 IST