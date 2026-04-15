Aaditya Thackeray clears the air on potential appointment as Shiv Sena (UBT) working president

<p>Mumbai: Is <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/congress-slams-shiv-sena-ubt-for-accusing-it-of-using-regional-allies-as-crutches-3957675">Shiv Sena (UBT)</a> chief Uddhav Thackeray is carving out a larger role for his son Aaditya at a time when the party is going through its worst-ever crisis? Maharashtra’s political circles are abuzz that Aditya would be anointed as the working president of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).</p><p>This is part of the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s succession plan and a progression for Aaditya to take up larger responsibilities. </p><p>There were no official word from Uddhav (65) of far, however, Aaditya (35) took to X and offer a clarification. </p>.<p>“From this morning, there has been news on some TV channels that I am going to be given some position in the party. There is no truth to this news and there is no such discussion in the party,” said Aaditya. </p><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, a Thackeray family aide, neither denied nor confirmed the development. </p><p>“I have learnt about it from the media. No such official decision has been taken within the party yet. However, if Aditya’s name is being put forward, it should certainly be welcomed... politics ahead should be handed over to the youth,” said Raut. </p><p>According to reports, Aaditya, who is currently the Yuva Sena chief, could be anointed as the working president on 19 June, which us the foundation day of the party.</p><p>Balasaheb Thackeray (23 January 1926 – 17 November 2012) founded the Shiv Sena on 19 June, 1966. In fact, 2026 marks the birth centenary of Balasaheb Thackeray and the 60th year of the party's foundation. </p><p>Aaditya, a two-time MLA from Worli in Mumbai, is the Shiv Sena (UBT) Legislature Party leader. </p>.Congress slams Shiv Sena (UBT) for accusing it of using regional allies as ‘crutches’.<p>He was the Cabinet minister in the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government where he handled the crucial portfolios of Tourism, Environment and Protocol. </p><p>However, the government led by his father Uddhav was toppled in June-July 2022 by the BJP through Eknath Shinde, who later took control of the party and successfully claimed the name Shiv Sena and the bow-and-arrow electoral symbol. </p><p>While there is excitement among the Shiv Sena (UBT), mixed reactions emerged from MVA and the BJP-led Maha Yuti. </p><p>“It is a sort of history being repeated,” said Shiv Sena leader and Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat referring to the election of Uddhav as executive president when Balasaheb was alive. </p><p>State Fisheries and Port Minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane said that he was not surprised. “The Shiv Sena (UBT) is a family-owned party... you know who is going to become the Chairman and Managing Director,” he said, referring to the toppling of the MVA and linking it to Aaditya. </p>