Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Aaditya Thackeray clears the air on potential appointment as Shiv Sena (UBT) working president

Aaditya, a two-time MLA from Worli in Mumbai, is the Shiv Sena (UBT) Legislature Party leader.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 10:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 April 2026, 10:28 IST
India NewspoliticsMaharashtraUddhav ThackerayAaditya ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)

Follow us on :

Follow Us