Aaditya Thackeray elected Shiv Sena (UBT) legislature party leader

Aaditya, son of party president Uddhav Thackeray, defeated Milind Deora of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the recent assembly elections from Worli constituency by 8,801 votes.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 11:15 IST

