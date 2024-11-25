Aaditya Thackeray elected Shiv Sena (UBT) legislature party leader

<p>Mumbai: Keeping control of the party within the Thackeray family, Uddhav Thackeray's son and two-time Worli MLA was unanimously elected the Shiv Sena (UBT) legislature party leader, today. </p><p>Seven-time legislator Bhaskar Jadhav was made the Shiv Sena group leader in the Legislative Assembly. Thackeray-family confidante Sunil Prabhu was retained as Shiv Sena (UBT) chief whip. </p><p>In the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, 20 MLAs of Shiv Sena (UBT) were elected. In the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the strength of Shiv Sena (UBT) is seven. </p><p>The meeting of the newly-elected MLAs was presided over by Thackeray, who is an MLC and former Chief Minister. </p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Eknath Shinde elected as Shiv Sena legislature party leader.<p>The announcement of the new appointments was made by Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve.</p><p> The meeting also discusses whether to jointly as Maha Vikas Aghadi allies claim the post of the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly. </p><p>Thackeray's principal allies' Congress has won 16 seats while Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) 10. The Samajwadi Party has won two seats, while the CPI (M) and PWP got one seat each. The AIMIM, which was not part of either of the alliance, got one seat. </p><p>For Aaditya, the appointment comes as a big responsibility — a former Maharashtra minister, he takes over the job at a crucial time, following the party's worst ever electoral performance.</p>