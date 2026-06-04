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Homeindiamaharashtra

Aaditya Thackeray flags mining in Tadoba corridor, raising wider concerns over wildlife conservation

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has demanded cancellation of permissions granted for the exploration and extraction of low-grade iron ore in parts of Gadchiroli district.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 16:28 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 16:28 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAaditya ThackerayDevendra FadnavisWildlife ConservationminingTadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve

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