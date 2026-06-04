Aaditya Thackeray flags mining in Tadoba corridor, raising wider concerns over wildlife conservation

<p>Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aditya-thackeray">Aaditya Thackeray</a> on Thursday sought the intervention of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) against the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maha Yuti government's decision to permit mining activity in a tiger corridor connecting the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra with the Indravati Tiger Reserve in neighbouring Chhattisgarh -- turning the spotlight on the growing conflict between economic development and wildlife conservation.</p><p>The issue is significant because tiger corridors are increasingly viewed as critical to India's long-term conservation strategy, enabling animal movement between protected areas and helping maintain genetic diversity among tiger populations. </p><p>Conservationists have repeatedly warned that fragmenting such corridors through mining, infrastructure and industrial projects could undermine decades of conservation gains.</p><p>"The tiger corridor is being converted into a mining zone by the Government of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a>. That too illegally," Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai.</p>.CBI probe sought into Kerala mineral sand mining case amidst row involving Vijayan's daughter.<p>In a letter to the NTCA, with copies marked to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), the Worli MLA questioned the authority of the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) to permit mining activities in an area identified by the NTCA as an active tiger corridor.</p><p>The controversy assumes significance as it comes at a time when Maharashtra is pursuing large-scale investments in mining, infrastructure and industrial development, particularly in the mineral-rich but forested districts of Vidarbha region. </p><p>While proponents argue that such projects are essential for economic growth and employment generation, environmental groups have raised concerns about their impact on biodiversity-rich landscapes.</p><p>Thackeray cited two allegedly contradictory communications issued by M. Srinivasa Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden. According to him, an April 28 letter recognised that tiger corridors extend beyond the 32 officially notified corridors and include areas regularly used by tigers for movement. </p><p>A subsequent letter dated May 21 reportedly withdrew that clarification pending further government directions.</p><p>He alleged that the reversal raises serious questions about the functioning of the State Board for Wildlife and whether decisions affecting ecologically sensitive areas are being influenced by considerations other than conservation.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena">Shiv Sena (UBT) </a>leader has demanded cancellation of permissions granted for the exploration and extraction of low-grade iron ore in parts of Gadchiroli district, besides seeking a review of decisions taken by the State Board for Wildlife over the past three years.</p><p>The debate extends beyond a single mining proposal. Wildlife experts note that India's conservation model increasingly depends not only on protecting national parks and tiger reserves but also on safeguarding the forested corridors that connect them. The NTCA has repeatedly emphasised that isolated tiger populations become vulnerable to inbreeding, habitat loss and human-wildlife conflict if movement routes are disrupted.</p>.Residents flag mining impact, land disputes during during Prajavani phone-in programme.<p>India currently hosts more than 70 per cent of the world's wild tiger population and is often cited as a global conservation success story. However, as the country's economy expands and demand for minerals, infrastructure and energy projects grows, policymakers face the challenge of balancing development priorities with ecological sustainability.</p><p>The Tadoba-Indravati landscape is regarded as one of central India's most important wildlife corridors, supporting the movement of tigers and other species across state boundaries. Any alteration to its status is therefore likely to attract close scrutiny from conservation bodies, environmental groups and policymakers.</p><p>The Maharashtra government has not yet responded to Thackeray's allegations, but the issue is expected to trigger a broader debate over how India reconciles its development ambitions with its commitment to protecting some of the world's most important wildlife habitats.</p>