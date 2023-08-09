Aaditya Thackeray mounts pressure on Eknath Shinde government over toll charges with online petition

Mounting pressure on the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP dispensation in Maharashtra, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray started an online petition demanding the scrapping of the toll collection in Mumbai.
Aaditya, an MLA from Worli in Mumbai, has been demanding that the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) stop collecting toll on the Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway as their maintenance has been handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The two highways are the arterial routes and there are toll nakas in Mulund and Dahisar, which collect toll as thousands of vehicles enter and exit the financial capital.
Aaditya, a former minister, has posted the petition on Change.org, a website which allows users to create and sign petitions to advance various social causes by raising awareness and influencing decision-makers.
"Mumbaikars are paying twice, unfairly, for using the same roads that are badly maintained too. We pay direct taxes like “street tax” to the BMC and a toll tax to the MSRDC, that has nothing to do with the Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway now, since the roads have been handed over to the BMC,” Aaditya pointed out.
“We pay direct taxes to BMC, which is now in charge of maintaining these two highways, from November 2022. If our tax money (paid to BMC) is now being used to maintain them, then what are we paying the toll tax to MSRDC for? These highways have been handed over to the BMC without handing over any revenue from toll tax and advertisement hoarding revenues. They still go to the MSRDC,” he pointed out.
“The Western and Eastern Express Highways have been handed over to the BMC only in November 2022. Earlier, it was the MSRDC that collected toll tax for maintaining the highways. Lakhs of Mumbaikars and citizens of neighbouring cities have been paying toll tax unfairly, and opaquely to an organisation that has now nothing to do with the roads we pay toll for,’ he said.