Aaditya Thackeray on two-day tour of Maharashtra’s Konkan belt

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray is on a two-day tour of the coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra, the stronghold of the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena.

“This is an unconstitutional government…it has few days left…this government would not exist after December 31, 2023,” Aaditya said on Thursday, lashing out at the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP dispensation.

The statement of Aaditya, the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray comes at a time when the disqualification pleas filed by the two factions of the party is being heard by Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

During the two days, Aaditya would be travelling in the Konkan districts of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Raigad and interacting with people as part of the outreach ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.

As far as Lok Sabha is concerned, the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg is represented by Vinayak Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) while the Raigad is held by Sunil Tatkare of NCP, who is part of the faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg twin districts are also among the stronghold of BJP leader and Union Minister Narayan Rane, the bete noire of the Thackerays.