Aaditya Thackeray recommended Sachin Vaze’s reinstatement, claims Maharashtra minister Uday Samant

“Sachin Vaze was reinstated in the police service after being dismissed in 2008. Aditya Thackeray, who was the then Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister, had recommended Thackeray to reinstate Vaze in service,” said Samant.

It may be mentioned that in 2021, the then Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who was suspended and then retired, had alleged that then Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh had fixed a collection target of Rs 100 crore per month for now dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze.

Incidentally, Vaze was arrested in connection with the planting of gelatine-sticks laden Mahindra Scorpio with a threat note near Antilia, the residence of Ambani and the subsequent brutal murder of the SUV owner Mansukh Hiran. In fact, Vaze, who was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit, is a veteran in Crime Branch-CID and encounter specialist and has worked under the direct command of Singh.

Samant alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut was instrumental in forming the coalition government and gave protection to Vaze on behalf of the party. He was described as “honest and capable”.

“This incident was a major shock to the business community globally and was also a major reason for the loss of confidence in the state,” he said.

“The image of Mumbai as a safe place for business was seriously tarnished. The overwhelming support given to Vaze by the Thackeray government had demoralised businesses and investors, and because of this, big businessmen decided to move out of Maharashtra. The Thackeray government played a major role in driving out industries from the state of Maharashtra. The events of Vaze and the political patronage given to them will have a lasting impact on Maharashtra as a safe place for business and investment,” said Samant.