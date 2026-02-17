<p>Mumbai: The Black Box of the Learjet that crashed in Baramati has suffered damage, according to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) which is conducting a probe into the accident that claimed five lives including Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister and NCP president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a>.</p><p>The AAIB requested all stakeholders to avoid speculation and allow the investigation process to proceed in accordance with established procedures.</p><p>“The aircraft was equipped with two independent flight recorders. Both recorders were exposed to intense heat for a prolonged period during the accident and sustained fire damage,” the AAIB said. </p>.'Black Box Burned?': Sanjay Raut questions alleged technical lapses in Baramati plane crash.<p>The Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), manufactured by L3-Communications, has been successfully downloaded at the AAIB Flight Recorder Laboratory. </p><p>The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), manufactured by Honeywell, is undergoing detailed technical examination. </p><p>Assistance has been sought from the Accredited Representative of the State of Manufacture for specialised support in data retrieval, the AAIB said.</p><p>“The AAIB is diligently following all prescribed technical and procedural protocols to ensure a comprehensive, objective and evidence-based investigation. The Bureau remains fully committed to transparency and will share further information at the appropriate stage of the investigation,” the AAIB said.</p><p>After the 28 December 2026 crash at Baramati Airport complex in Pune district, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has asked the DGCA and AAIB to probe the accident that claimed five lives — Ajit Pawar (66), Captain Sumit Kapur, the Pilot‑in‑Command (PIC), Captain Sambhavi Pathak, the Second-in-Command (SIC), Pinky Mali, the Flight Attendant and Vidhit Jadhav, a Mumbai Police Constable, who was Personal Security Officer of the politician. </p><p>The investigation is being carried out strictly in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017 and the international standards and recommended practices of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 13.</p>