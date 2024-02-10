Abhishek Ghosalkar killing: Bodyguard remanded; Mumbai police add murder charge

Mumbai: Couple of days after the sensational shootout involving Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar and local businessman-philanthropist Mauris Noronha, the Mumbai police added murder charge even as the Magistrate court in Mumbai remanded Amrendra Mishra to police custody till 13 February.
Noronha reportedly took the revolver – belonging to Mishra (with a Uttar Pradesh licence) to shoot Ghosalkar and later shot himself.
The FIR into the incident at the IC Colony in Borivali-Dahisar area, has been registered by the MHB police station.
The Unit XI of Crime Branch-CID arrested Mishra (44), a resident of Bhayander in Thane district, on Friday evening under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, section 37 (1) (A) and section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.
However, it added section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
The Magistrate Court, where he was produced, granted him four days police custody.
"The police have also added section 302 (murder) in the case, though this charge is not applicable in the present matter. The police are trying to implicate him," said Mishra’s lawyer Shambhu Jha.
"The entire matter was crystal clear in the video footage of the incident, but the police are deliberately making him a scapegoat as it’s a high profile case by invoking section 302 of IPC," he added.
The police has sought to confirm if there were any financial dealings between Mishra and the deceased Mauris Noronha, which could be the probable reason why Mishra handed over his weapon to him.