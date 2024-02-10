Abhishek Ghosalkar killing: Bodyguard remanded; Mumbai police add murder charge

Mumbai: Couple of days after the sensational shootout involving Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar and local businessman-philanthropist Mauris Noronha, the Mumbai police added murder charge even as the Magistrate court in Mumbai remanded Amrendra Mishra to police custody till 13 February.

Noronha reportedly took the revolver – belonging to Mishra (with a Uttar Pradesh licence) to shoot Ghosalkar and later shot himself.

The FIR into the incident at the IC Colony in Borivali-Dahisar area, has been registered by the MHB police station.

The Unit XI of Crime Branch-CID arrested Mishra (44), a resident of Bhayander in Thane district, on Friday evening under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, section 37 (1) (A) and section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

However, it added section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.