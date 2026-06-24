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Accused held in Mumbai local train stabbing case after scanning 400 CCTV cameras

Victim Mayank Lohar was fatally assaulted by Suvarna inside a first-class compartment on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 15:37 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraCrime

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