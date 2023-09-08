Accused in air-hostess' murder found dead in police custody in Mumbai

In a shocking development into the murder of trainee air-hostess Rupal Grey in Mumbai, the accused Vikram Atwal was found dead in the lockup of the Powai Police Station - in what is reported to be a case of suspected case of suicide.
The body of Atwal, aged around 40, has been sent for post-mortem.
His family has been informed.
The Powai Police Station is carrying out the investigations.
Atwal, a house-cleaning staff, hailed from Punjab and stayed in the city with his wife and two daughters.
The victim, Rupal (24) hailed from Raipur in Chhattisgarh and was undergoing training as an air-hostess with a leading private airline and staying at the NG Complex at Ashok Nagar in Marol.
As per initial information, Rupal had come to Mumbai six months ago for her in-flight crew training course with a private airline. He was staying with her sister and the latter’s partner.
Atwal had allegedly murdered Rupal on Sunday, however, within hours, Atwal was arrested.
He was sent to police custody which ended on Friday.