Accused on parole shoots wife dead in Maharashtra

<p>Latur: A murder convict out on parole allegedly shot dead his wife at Udgir in the district, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Accused Amit Natkare alias Sonu was on the run while the incident caused an uproar in the area.</p>.<p>Natkare was accused in two murder cases earlier and sentenced to life imprisonment in one of them, said a police official.</p>.<p>Out on parole, he was harassing his wife Bhagyashree, demanding she bring money from her parents so that he could file an appeal against his conviction, the official said.</p>.<p>The couple had a quarrel on the issue on late Tuesday night and Natkare allegedly shot his wife twice, he said.</p>.<p>Police has launched a manhunt for the accused.</p>