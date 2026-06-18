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Action will be taken against Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who violate whip: Arvind Sawant

Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said a 'lesson needs to be taught' to the rebels.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 08:45 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 08:45 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsShiv Sena (UBT)Arvind Sawant

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