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Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil threatens to launch agitation over Maratha quota in Maharashtra

Jarange-Patil will undertake agitation at Antarwali Sarati village in the Jalna district of Marathwada region of Maharashtra.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 12:22 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 12:22 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMaratha quotaagitationManoj Jarange

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