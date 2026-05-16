<p>Mumbai: In what one again spell troubles for the BJP-led Maha Yuti dispensation, Manoj Jarange-Patil has decided to launch an indefinite agitation from May 30 for implementation of the Hyderabad gazetteer —which enlists Marathas as Kunbis in the Marathwada region — and distribution of certificates to enable them to get reservation benefits as OBC. </p><p>Jarange-Patil will undertake agitation at Antarwali Sarati village in the Jalna district of Marathwada region of Maharashtra.</p>.'Dhananjay Munde gave Rs 2.5 crore supari to eliminate me', claims Manoj Jarange; NCP leader demands CBI probe on allegations.<p>“We are giving May 29 deadline to the government from May 30, I will undertake fast unto death more than three lakh Marathas will come,” Jarange-Patil told reporters in Antarwali Sarati. </p><p>“The government has halted the process,” he alleged and hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. </p><p>Besides, he also demanded the dissolution of Maratha quota sub-committee headed by Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil. </p><p>Reacting to this, Vikhe-Patil said that the government is doing whatever possible from its end. “However, if my resignation helps, I am ready,” Vikhe-Patil said. </p><p>“When we asked for certificates according to the Hyderabad gazette, we got a few, but now officials tell us they have been instructed by the government not to issue them,” Jarange-Patil</p><p>He further demanded that the state government immediately implement the Satara, Aundh and other gazettes, validate already issued caste certificates, and drop police cases registered against Maratha protesters during previous.</p><p>“The government has not implemented the Satara gazette even eight months after its announcement. We cannot give them more time,” he said.</p><p>“The government came out with a GR two days back that OBCs cannot claim seats from the open category. Had this decision been taken earlier, the OBC category would not have eaten into our seats. The government has taken the decision now after the OBCs have taken our seats,” he said.</p><p>As reservation stands in Maharashtra, it is 62 per cent much above the Supreme Court’s cap of 50 per cent. </p>.Munde cousins back Maratha quota, oppose taking it from OBC share.<p>In Maharashtra, the break up is - Scheduled Castes - (13 per cent), Scheduled Tubes - (7 per cent), Other Backward Classes - (19 per cent), Special Backward Classes - (2 per cent), Denotified Tribes (A) Vimukta Jati - (3 per cent), Nomadic Tribes (B) - (2.5 per cent), Nomadic Tribes (C) Dhangar - (3.5 per cent), Nomadic Tribes (D) Vanjari - (2 per cent) and Socially and Economically Backward Classes (Maratha) - (10 per cent)</p><p>Beyond this, there is the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) quota of 10 per cent is applicable to the non-reserved section of the population, regardless of caste and religion, with an annual income limit cap of Rs 8 lakh. </p>