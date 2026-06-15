Actor Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide: Association calls for addressing mental health challenges in entertainment industry

<p>Mumbai: Budding actress Sanchita Ugale allegedly died by suicide at Nalasopara in Vasai taluka of Palghar district, even as film industry bodies called upon the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>government to establish a dedicated committee to examine the increasing number of deaths and mental health-related crises being reported within the entertainment industry.</p><p>Sanchita, 22, had appeared in popular television serials such as <em>Kumkum Bhagya</em> and <em>Wagle Ki Duniya</em>, where she played the role of Ruchita Jaitley. She later took on the lead role of Sukoon in Dangal TV's <em>Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi</em> opposite Sorab Bedi. She was also seen in films and OTT projects, including portraying the role of Tarabai in Vicky Kaushal-starrer <em>Chhaava, </em>which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and appearing in <em>Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout</em> featuring Manoj Bajpayee.</p>.'Kumkum Bhagya' fame actor Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide.<p>According to police, the incident took place on Sunday at her residence in Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).</p><p>"The reason for the death will be determined during the investigation. Further action will be taken accordingly. Nothing suspicious has been found so far. Her father has stated that he has no complaint against anyone," said assistant police inspector Vinod Bagh.</p><p>Initial investigations suggest that Ugale had locked herself inside her bedroom and allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a saree. Family members and local residents rushed her to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.</p><p>The police have recorded the statement of her father, Machhindra Ugale. Officials confirmed that she was actively working in the entertainment industry. When asked whether any personal relationship angle was being probed, the police said all aspects of the case were under investigation.</p><p>In a poignant detail, less than a day before her death, Ugale had shared a video on Instagram in which she appeared dressed in peach-pink traditional attire and was seen lip-syncing to the classic song <em>Dafli Wale Dafli Baja</em>.</p>.<p><strong>AICWA seeks thorough probe</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has urged the Maharashtra government to order a thorough probe into the incident and examine the broader issue of mental health challenges within the entertainment industry.</p><p>AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta said every possible angle must be investigated before any conclusions are drawn.</p><p>"In recent years, the Indian entertainment industry has witnessed several deaths and alleged suicide cases. In many instances, questions raised by family members, colleagues and the public have remained unanswered. Therefore, it is essential that investigators examine all available evidence, circumstances and possible angles in this case with complete transparency," he said.</p><p>Gupta also called for institutional mechanisms to address mental health concerns among actors, technicians and other entertainment industry professionals.</p><p>"Every life is precious. The truth behind this tragic incident must come out, and the family of Sanchita Ugale deserves nothing less than a fair, impartial and thorough investigation. The AICWA urges the authorities to leave no stone unturned and ensure that all aspects of this case are examined with complete transparency," he added.</p>