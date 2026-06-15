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Actor Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide: Association calls for addressing mental health challenges in entertainment industry

Sanchita had acted in popular television serials such as 'Kumkum Bhagya' and 'Wagle Ki Duniya'
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:53 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:53 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsMaharashtra News

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