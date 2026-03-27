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ACTREC, Tata Memorial Centre break ground on new residence for students and doctors

The facility will provide accommodation for students, researchers, resident doctors and healthcare professionals undergoing advanced training.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 23:59 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 23:59 IST
Navi MumbaiMaharahstra

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