<p>Mumbai: In a partnership that would boost India-Europe trade connectivity, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has signed an MoU with the Port of Marseille Fos, France's leading port and the Mediterranean's premier gateway — a development that would deepen co-operation on trade facilitation, port innovation, and energy transition by strengthening the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). </p><p>Launched at the 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi, the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) is a 6,000-km multimodal connectivity initiative linking India and Europe through integrated maritime routes, rail networks, digital systems and clean energy pathways.</p><p>The MoU was signed coinciding with the Mumbai bilateral talks on Tuesday evening between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.</p><p>This partnership proposes the creation of an IMEC Ports Club to strengthen coordination among key ports along the IMEC route, reinforcing connectivity between India and the European Union. </p><p>This completes the IMEC pathway for India-EU trade that has been boosted by the FTA between India and the EU, termed as 'the mother of all deals' by Modi.</p><p>In fact, during the talks with Macron, Modi recalled his visit to Marseille. "Last year, Macron invited me to France for the AI Action Summit. At that time, we visited Marseille — France's largest port and a major gateway for France and all of Europe. Marseille is the city where, during the First World War, Indian soldiers first set foot in Europe. Their bravery is still remembered across many parts of Europe," he said during the function at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai.</p><p>On the eastern gateway of IMEC, APSEZ's ports at Mundra and Hazira form a multimodal logistics hub connecting South Asia to West Asia. </p><p>Through this MoU, Marseille Fos strengthens the western European gateway of the corridor, adding approximately 70 million tonnes of capacity and extending IMEC's reach deeper into Europe.</p><p>Marseille Fos is one of Europe's largest integrated multi modal port ecosystems.</p><p>"India has already taken a leadership role in advancing this corridor, and with the conclusion of the India–EU Free Trade Agreement, trade between the participating countries is expected to grow manifold…."At APSEZ, our ports in Hazira and Mundra on India's western coast have already established a seamless pathway across the first and middle legs of the corridor. With this MoU with the Port of Marseille Fos in France, we have now successfully connected the final leg to Europe," said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO, APSEZ.</p><p>"We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with APSEZ at a moment when the IMEC corridor is entering a decisive phase. India and Marseille stand at the two extremities of this future trade backbone, giving both ports a major responsibility in structuring and energizing this new route. Together, we intend to mobilize and federate the ports involved, and to act as strong advocates of a more efficient, resilient and sustainable connection between our regions," added Herve Martel, CEO of the Port of Marseille Fos. </p>