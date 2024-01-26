Adani to start data collection for Mumbai slum redevelopment in February

Mumbai: A firm led by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani will start in February to collect the data and biometrics of up to 1 million poor residents as part of the redevelopment of a slum in Mumbai that is considered one of Asia's largest.

The survey will be crucial in deciding who among the residents of the Dharavi slum will be eligible to receive a free home in the area that is being redeveloped. However, authorities have struggled for decades to fix up the area, which covers 640 acres (260 hectares), with Adani Group finally winning the bid to redevelop the area together with the state of Maharashtra, though legal disputes over the awarding of the contract are outstanding.

Only residents that have lived in Dharavi before the year 2000 will be eligible for the free housing. The last survey of the area was conducted 15 years ago and some estimates show about 700,000 ineligible inhabitants could be relocated outside Dharavi, which has sparked worries of lost livelihoods or high rent payments for those people.