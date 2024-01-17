Adani to start mapping Mumbai's Dharavi slum in weeks

By Advait Palepu

Adani, one of India’s richest and most powerful businessmen who is seen to enjoy strong ties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to complete the estimated $3 billion project over the next seven years, the people said. Last year, the billionaire said he intends to turn Dharavi into a modern hub and support the small industries based there.

His bid to revamp Dharavi has received considerable attention thanks to the slum’s fame with tourists and backdrop to multiple films, including 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire. But Adani Group faces considerable political opposition and legal hurdles to completing the renovation, which has been sounded out with little progress for decades.

In a statement issued on Monday, Adani said that eligible residents will get a 350 square foot flat in the area once the project is completed, while ineligible residents will be rehoused in areas across the city.

But with few other details about Adani’s plans for the slum yet to be made public, many of Dharavi’s estimated million residents believe Adani will gut their community, shunting them into poor quality apartments or rehouse them miles from Mumbai’s center.