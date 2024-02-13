Adarsh was political accident: Ashok Chavan

Mumbai: The Adarsh scam continues to haunt veteran politician and two-time Maharashtra chief minister, Ashok Chavan, who moved from the Congress to the BJP.

Even as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi raked up the issue, Chavan described it as a "political accident”.

During his second term as chief minister, Chavan, who was heading the Congress-NCP Democratic Front government, had to resign in November 2010 after the Adarsh scam broke out.

"The Adarsh case is in the Bombay High Court. Law will take its own course. I will only say that it was a political accident. I have already faced enough of it," Chavan said on Tuesday as he joined the BJP.