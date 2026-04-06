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'Adequate supplies of fuel in state': Maharashtra govt allays fear of citizens

There are 24 fuel depots across Maharashtra catering to over 8,100 petrol pumps. Daily dispatches stand at approximately 18,500 kilolitres of petrol and 40,000 kilolitres of diesel.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 16:59 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 16:59 IST
MaharashtraLPGdieselPetrol

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