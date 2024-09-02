Admiral Jaggi takes over as FOMA chief

Mumbai: In a change of guard, Rear Admiral Anil Jaggi took over the command and responsibilities of Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area (FOMA), one of the important assignments of the Indian Navy.
Admiral Jaggi took over from Rear Admiral Manish Chadha at a ceremonial parade held at INS Kunjali in Colaba in Mumbai.
Prior to taking over the reins of Maharashtra Naval Area as FOMA, he was the Area Commander for the Gujarat, Daman and Diu Naval Area in the role of Flag Officer Commanding Gujarat Naval Area (FOGNA).
As FOMA, under the aegis of Western Naval Command, the Flag Officer will undertake and oversee local naval defence operations, administration aspects, infrastructure projects, community engagement/ outreach activities, and coastal defence and security of the Maharashtra state in concert and coordination with state and civil agencies.
Admiral Jaggi is an alumnus of the Indian Naval Academy, Goa and was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 1 January 1993.
The Flag Officer is a Navigation and Direction specialist and in a career spanning over three decades he has tenanted various operational, staff, diplomatic and instructional assignments.
He has commanded the missile vessel INS Veer and the indigenous Shivalik class stealth guided missile frigate INS Sahyadri.
Both the ships were adjudged ‘Most Spirited Ship of K22 Squadron’ and ‘Best Ship of the Eastern Fleet’ respectively during his tenure.
He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington and the prestigious Naval War College, Goa.
In addition to the career courses, the Admiral also successfully completed the United Nations Observer Course from SWEDINT, Sweden. His instructional appointments include tenures of Divisional Officer at his alma mater, Indian Naval Academy and a stint as an instructor at DSSC, Wellington.
In the rank of Commodore, the senior officer gained rich and valuable experience in matters foreign cooperation and international relations, during his assignments as the Naval Adviser at High Commission of India, London U.K. and as Commodore (Foreign Cooperation) at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi.
