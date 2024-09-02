Admiral Jaggi takes over as FOMA chief

Mumbai: In a change of guard, Rear Admiral Anil Jaggi took over the command and responsibilities of Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area (FOMA), one of the important assignments of the Indian Navy.

Admiral Jaggi took over from Rear Admiral Manish Chadha at a ceremonial parade held at INS Kunjali in Colaba in Mumbai.

Prior to taking over the reins of Maharashtra Naval Area as FOMA, he was the Area Commander for the Gujarat, Daman and Diu Naval Area in the role of Flag Officer Commanding Gujarat Naval Area (FOGNA).

As FOMA, under the aegis of Western Naval Command, the Flag Officer will undertake and oversee local naval defence operations, administration aspects, infrastructure projects, community engagement/ outreach activities, and coastal defence and security of the Maharashtra state in concert and coordination with state and civil agencies.