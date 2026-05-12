Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

AERB gives permission to restart Unit-2 of Tarapur Atomic Power Station

In fact, TAPS—located in Tarapur in Boisar—comprises four nuclear power stations - TAPS Unit—1, TAPS Unit-2, TAPS Unit-3 and TAPS Unit-4.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 00:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 00:20 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNuclear

Follow us on :

Follow Us