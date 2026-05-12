<p>Tarapur<strong>:</strong> In what is a sort of record in international nuclear arena, the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has approved the restart and continued operation of Unit-2 of Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS) located in the Palghar district, nearly 140 kms from downtown Mumbai. </p><p>In fact, TAPS—located in Tarapur in Boisar—comprises four nuclear power stations - TAPS Unit—1, TAPS Unit-2, TAPS Unit-3 and TAPS Unit-4. </p><p>The four plants are run by the Mumbai-headquartered Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), located adjacent to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). </p><p>Tarapur is located on the west coast along Arabian Sea near Boisar railway station of the Western Railway and off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway (NH-8).</p><p>TAPS Units-1 and Unit-2 are India’s first nuclear power reactors based on the Boiling Water Reactor (BWR) design, commenced commercial operation in 1969.</p> .<p>In fact, the twin units are Asia’s first nuclear power plants. </p><p>The refurbishment included complete replacement of reactor coolant recirculation piping with forged piping and fittings made of advanced corrosion-resistant Stainless Steel. </p><p>The other safety upgrades included commissioning of Reactor Containment Filtered Venting System (CFVS), the Alternate Cooling Water System (ACWS).</p><p>Further, during the ongoing outage, inspection of critical reactor components such as the reactor pressure vessel welds, were carried out towards assessment of ageing status and residual life assessment. The evaluations have shown that the reactor can continue safe operation with the normal maintenance and surveillance programme.</p><p>The AERB reviewed the results of the refurbishment, safety upgrades and inspection-related assessments of TAPS Unit-2 through its multi-tiered safety review process. </p><p>“The Board of AERB on May 6, 2026, after taking cognizance of the refurbishment, safety upgrades, inspections and assessments as well as the detailed reviews conducted by AERB, agreed to permit restart of the unit and operation for a further period of 10 years,” officials said. </p><p>AERB issued the permission for restart of TAPS Unit – 2 on May 7, 2026.</p><p>The AERB will continue to maintain its regulatory oversight and monitor the safety performance of TAPS Unit 1 and Unit-2. </p><p>Earlier, TAPS Unit – 1 underwent a similar refurbishment and reviews, after which the Board permitted its restart in the end of December 2025. </p><p>This two units is currently operational at its rated power of 160 MWe each.</p><p>The TAPS Unit-3 and Unit-4, which are Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) are of 540 MWe each, are operational since 2005-06. </p>