After aircraft, drones are now posing danger to Flamingos in Navi Mumbai

After aircraft and stone throwers, drones are posing a major threat to the safety of flamingos at Navi Mumbai wetlands.

Green groups are environmentalists have complained to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and police.

As many as 39 flamingos were killed ten days ago when they crashed into an Emirates flight while it was about to land at Mumbai airport.

NatConnect Foundation said in its complaint to the Chief Minister that bird enthusiasts visiting the wetlands to have a close look at the pink birds in the flamingo city, have been flying drones over the birds. At times, drones are flown just one or two feet above the birds.