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After controversy, red-blue flashing lights removed from Mumbai mayor’s car

In a statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said similar lights have also been taken off the vehicles allotted to civic office-bearers.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 14:30 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 14:30 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBMC

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