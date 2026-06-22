After defection blow, Uddhav strategises with MLAs to corner Mahayuti govt in monsoon session

<p>Mumbai: Amid a political crisis in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena-ubt">Shiv Sena (UBT)</a> after six MPs switched sides to rival Shiv Sena, party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday met his MLAs to draft a strategy to corner the Mahayuti government during the ongoing monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature.</p>.<p>The meeting, held at the party's 'Shivalay' office on the first day of the monsoon session, took place even as six Sena (UBT) MPs defected to the rival Shinde-led faction just 500 meters away at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan.</p>.<p>One of the legislators who attended the meeting said that Thackeray asked the MLAs to corner the government over a range of issues, including the farm loan waiver, pressing for complete relief instead of a partial one.</p>.'Abandoned poll mandate for greed': Aaditya Thackeray slams Sena (UBT) rebels.<p>The MLA also said Thackeray asked lawmakers to target the government over the law and order situation in the state, crime against women and rising cases of drug peddling in the state.</p>.<p>Six rebel MPs joined the Shiv Sena at an event in the presence of Shinde and other senior party leaders, five days after skipping a crucial parliamentary party meeting of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by only three Lok Sabha MPs of the Opposition party.</p>