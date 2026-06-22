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Homeindiamaharashtra

After defection blow, Uddhav strategises with MLAs to corner Mahayuti govt in monsoon session

The MLA also said Thackeray asked lawmakers to target the government over the law and order situation in the state, crime against women and rising cases of drug peddling in the state.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 15:31 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 15:31 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)

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